Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

