Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $109.98 and last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 46077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

Freedom Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

About Freedom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 901.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Further Reading

