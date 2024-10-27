Centerspace (CSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Centerspace to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.7 %

Centerspace stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

