Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 1,181,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,219,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

