DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

