Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TFII

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.97 EPS.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.
TFI International Stock Performance
NYSE TFII opened at $133.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51. TFI International has a 1 year low of $106.84 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $10,118,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 31.97%.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Read More
