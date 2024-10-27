National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD FY2024 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.91.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.96. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$8.80.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

