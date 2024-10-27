Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Forecast for TSE:CP Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

CP stock opened at C$107.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

