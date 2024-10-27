Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.10 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.35 ($1.24), with a volume of 2784652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.20 ($1.24).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £668.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,361.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -7,142.86%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

