Raymond James Lifts Earnings Estimates for Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Slate Retail REIT in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$70.90 million for the quarter.

Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance

Slate Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

