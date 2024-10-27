Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 38.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 1,183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. On average, analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

