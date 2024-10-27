FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Lifted by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.76.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.16. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$13.10 and a one year high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. Insiders have sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

