Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Increases By 65.6%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $124,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,891.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $37,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,760 shares of company stock worth $3,681,160 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IBEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.02 on Friday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.