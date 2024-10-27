FY2024 EPS Forecast for Aura Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aura Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aura Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.24). Aura Minerals had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$183.91 million for the quarter.

ORA stock opened at C$17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.59. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.26 and a twelve month high of C$17.34.

In other Aura Minerals news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. 57.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

