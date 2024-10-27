enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Up 63.1% in October

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the September 30th total of 498,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $9.07 on Friday. enGene has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other enGene news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $77,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,406.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $77,578.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,469,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,406.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 41,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,584.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,970.23. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 420,965 shares of company stock worth $2,651,103. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at $17,095,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

