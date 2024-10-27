U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

U-BX Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of UBXG stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. U-BX Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $35.44.

U-BX Technology Company Profile

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

