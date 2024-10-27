ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.650-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.65-5.90 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

