FY2024 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Lifted by Analyst

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

WSFS opened at $49.10 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.