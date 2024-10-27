Newmont FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE:NGT opened at C$67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.09.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.79 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.62%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.