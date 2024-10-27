FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Cut by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

TSE LUN opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

