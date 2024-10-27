FY2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Raised by Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.93 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Price Performance

HIT stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

