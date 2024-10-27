Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for PKG FY2024 Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $225.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average of $194.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $231.30.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

