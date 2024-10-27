Research Analysts Set Expectations for PFSI FY2024 Earnings

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of PFSI opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $119.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 61,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 107.4% in the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 64,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,272.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,855 shares of company stock worth $9,647,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Featured Articles
