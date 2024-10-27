FY2024 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Decreased by Analyst

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSRM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 621,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SSR Mining by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 1,118,417 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 239.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 186,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 185.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 228,413 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.