Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $187.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $189.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

