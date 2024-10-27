Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

