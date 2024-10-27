Truist Financial Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $207.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $202.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $189.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

