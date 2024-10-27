Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

