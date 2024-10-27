Comparing American Battery Technology (ABAT) & Its Peers

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Battery Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors 2.78% 24.52% 4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $343,500.00 -$52.50 million -1.03 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.27 billion $259.64 million 4.67

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Battery Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Battery Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 253 1154 1537 17 2.45

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 10.56%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

American Battery Technology competitors beat American Battery Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.