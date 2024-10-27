Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,768.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

