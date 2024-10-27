Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

INTA stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,828,057.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,897,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,239 shares of company stock worth $7,535,681 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 634.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

