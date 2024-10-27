Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $7.63 million 1.41 -$5.72 million ($2.65) -0.75 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.06

Analyst Ratings

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Generation Income Properties and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Generation Income Properties presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.54%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -89.09% -106.37% -8.03% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

