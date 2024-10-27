LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $45.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP
Insider Transactions at LiveRamp
Institutional Trading of LiveRamp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.