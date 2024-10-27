Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $51.88

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.