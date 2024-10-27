Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms have commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

