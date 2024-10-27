Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $8.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 127,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 174,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 549.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 128,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 108,669 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a current ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 971.43%.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.