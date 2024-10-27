Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $82.73

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

