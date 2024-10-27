Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $67.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 671.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 167.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 40.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.