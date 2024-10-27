Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.0 %

XNET opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

