StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.54. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 9,200 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 880,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,616. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.