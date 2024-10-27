Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

