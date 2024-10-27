XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

XOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk raised XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get XOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOS

XOS Price Performance

XOS stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.83. XOS has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XOS will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.