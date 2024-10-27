Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) PT at $60.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GBX stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 109,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

