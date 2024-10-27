Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

