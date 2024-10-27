Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.