Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $23.22 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.22 million, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

