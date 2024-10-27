SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

SoFi Technologies will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SOFI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

