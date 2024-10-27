SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SOFI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.