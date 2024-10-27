Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,787.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

