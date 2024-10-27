Boston Properties (BXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
BXP opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.