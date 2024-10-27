Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
CHKP opened at $207.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
